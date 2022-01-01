Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Revere

Revere restaurants that serve chili

Easy Pie - Revere

649 Squire Rd, Revere

Boom Boom$17.00
crispy fried chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce onion, pickles, mayo and BOOM BOOM sauce.
Small BYO Pizza$11.00
Traditional hand stretched cheese pizza, made with our house made dough, sauce and special blend of mozzarella and other cheeses. Have it plain or top it with any of our gourmet and fresh toppings
Boston Common$15.00
mixed greens, goat cheese, glazed walnuts, craisins, apples, and zinfandel vinaigrette dressing.
Mission Beach House - Revere - 400 Ocean Ave Second Floor

400 Ocean Ave Second Floor, Revere

Burrata Beet Salad$21.00
red & yellow beets, mozzarella cheese,
beefsteak tomato, arugula,
dark balsamic reduction , pesto NF
Crab Roll$24.00
crab cakes, capers, red onion,
arugula, mission tartar, brioche bun,
herbed-cheese skin-on-fries
Lobster Roll$36.00
light mayo, brioche roll,
herbed-cheese skin-on-fries
