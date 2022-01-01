Chili in Revere
Revere restaurants that serve chili
More about Easy Pie - Revere
Easy Pie - Revere
649 Squire Rd, Revere
|Boom Boom
|$17.00
crispy fried chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce onion, pickles, mayo and BOOM BOOM sauce.
|Small BYO Pizza
|$11.00
Traditional hand stretched cheese pizza, made with our house made dough, sauce and special blend of mozzarella and other cheeses. Have it plain or top it with any of our gourmet and fresh toppings
|Boston Common
|$15.00
mixed greens, goat cheese, glazed walnuts, craisins, apples, and zinfandel vinaigrette dressing.
More about Mission Beach House - Revere - 400 Ocean Ave Second Floor
Mission Beach House - Revere - 400 Ocean Ave Second Floor
400 Ocean Ave Second Floor, Revere
|Burrata Beet Salad
|$21.00
red & yellow beets, mozzarella cheese,
beefsteak tomato, arugula,
dark balsamic reduction , pesto NF
|Crab Roll
|$24.00
crab cakes, capers, red onion,
arugula, mission tartar, brioche bun,
herbed-cheese skin-on-fries
|Lobster Roll
|$36.00
light mayo, brioche roll,
herbed-cheese skin-on-fries