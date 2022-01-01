Clam chowder in Revere

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Revere restaurants that serve clam chowder
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dryft
500 Ocean Ave, Revere
Avg 4.6
(499 reviews)
New England Clam Chowder
$13.00
bacon, brioche coutons
Note: bacon cannot be omitted
More about Dryft
Mission Beach House - Revere
400 Ocean Ave Second Floor, Revere
No reviews yet
Clam Chowder
$12.00
More about Mission Beach House - Revere
