Lobster rolls in
Revere
/
Revere
/
Lobster Rolls
Revere restaurants that serve lobster rolls
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dryft
500 Ocean Ave, Revere
Avg 4.6
(499 reviews)
Lobster Roll
$36.00
cold with mayonnaise, fries, pickle
More about Dryft
Mission Beach House - Revere
400 Ocean Ave Second Floor, Revere
No reviews yet
Lobster Roll
$36.00
light mayo, brioche roll,
herbed-cheese skin-on-fries
More about Mission Beach House - Revere
