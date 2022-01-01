Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Revere

Revere restaurants
Revere restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Dryft image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dryft

500 Ocean Ave, Revere

Avg 4.6 (499 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$36.00
cold with mayonnaise, fries, pickle
More about Dryft
Item pic

 

Mission Beach House - Revere

400 Ocean Ave Second Floor, Revere

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$36.00
light mayo, brioche roll,
herbed-cheese skin-on-fries
More about Mission Beach House - Revere

