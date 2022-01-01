Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lobsters in
Revere
/
Revere
/
Lobsters
Revere restaurants that serve lobsters
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dryft
500 Ocean Ave, Revere
Avg 4.6
(499 reviews)
Crab and Lobster Cake Benedict
$20.00
avocado, hollandaise, home fries
Lobster Tail
$18.00
Chilled, served with cocktail sauce and horseradish
More about Dryft
Volare Restaurant
388 Broadway, Revere
No reviews yet
Lobster Arancini
$17.00
More about Volare Restaurant
