Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Revere

Go
Revere restaurants
Toast

Revere restaurants that serve quesadillas

Consumer pic

 

Esquite - 194 Shirley Ave C1

194 Shirley Ave C1, Revere

No reviews yet
Takeout
Al Pastor Taco$3.75
Served with cilantro, onion and with two
corn tortillas. Includes lime and salsa on the side.
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Served with cilantro, onion and with two
corn tortillas. Includes lime and salsa on the side.
Chicken Tinga Burrito/Bowl$10.75
All burritos/bowls include rice, beans, lettuce, pico de
gallo, cream and cheese.
More about Esquite - 194 Shirley Ave C1
Consumer pic

 

Esquite Taqueria

1148 North Shore Road, Revere

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Horchata (CONTAINS NUTS)$5.00
Our house made (24oz) Horchata (milk based)
WARNING CONTAINS NUTS!
Fish Taco$5.50
Fried Atlantic cod with cabbage, chipotle aioli, sour cream and pickled red onions. Served on flour tortillas.
Single Birria Taco$3.75
Served in our new handmade tortillas and comes with onions, cilantro, salsa and lime!
More about Esquite Taqueria

Browse other tasty dishes in Revere

Mac And Cheese

Lobster Rolls

Flan

Tortas

Burritos

Ceviche

Calamari

Al Pastor Tacos

Map

More near Revere to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (515 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (515 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (705 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (508 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1670 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston