Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Revere

Go
Revere restaurants
Toast

Revere restaurants that serve rigatoni

Main pic

 

Revere Beach Pizzeria - 180 Shirley Ave

180 Shirley Ave, Revere

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baked Rigatoni$14.00
Served with the house tomato Sauce, ricotta-mozzarella mix, Romano cheese, brasil and extra virgin olive oil.
More about Revere Beach Pizzeria - 180 Shirley Ave
Dryft image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dryft

500 Ocean Ave, Revere

Avg 4.6 (499 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Sausage Rigatoni$19.00
vodka sauce, ricotta, sweet Italian sausage, peas, parmesano reggiano
Substitute Gluten Free Rigatoni$0.00
For any pasta dish
Large Sausage Rigatoni$27.00
vodka sauce, ricotta, sweet Italian sausage, peas, parmigiano reggiano
More about Dryft

Browse other tasty dishes in Revere

Cheeseburgers

Chili

Tortas

Cookies

Clams

Sweet Potato Fries

Tostadas

Lobsters

Map

More near Revere to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (611 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (611 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (593 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2035 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston