Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tamales in
Revere
/
Revere
/
Tamales
Revere restaurants that serve tamales
Esquite - 194 Shirley Ave C1
194 Shirley Ave C1, Revere
No reviews yet
Tamal de Mole (Chicken)
$5.00
Single Tamal de Pollo con Mole (1)
More about Esquite - 194 Shirley Ave C1
Esquite Taqueria
1148 North Shore Road, Revere
No reviews yet
Tamal Mexicano
$5.00
More about Esquite Taqueria
Browse other tasty dishes in Revere
French Fries
Cake
Cookies
Shrimp Burritos
Quesadillas
Tacos
Fish Tacos
Enchiladas
More near Revere to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(561 restaurants)
Malden
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Charlestown
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Lynn
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Saugus
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Winthrop
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Chelsea
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Everett
Avg 3.9
(8 restaurants)
Melrose
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(561 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(303 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(253 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(765 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(553 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1808 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston