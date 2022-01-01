Go
Reverend's BBQ

Reverend's BBQ is a welcoming, laid-back smokehouse restaurant offering smoked meats, fried chicken, and beer on tap in the heart of Portland's Sellwood neighborhood. All are welcome at our table!

7712 SE 13th Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Beef Brisket
Rubbed with Salt and Pepper and Smoked for 12 Hours until Tender
Mac & Cheese
Pasta Shells In Creamy, Cheesy Sauce. Topped with Crushed BBQ Potato Chips
Boneless Fried Chicken Breasts
Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts, soaked in Buttermilk, Dredged in our Signature Seasoning Dust and Fried Crispy.
Seasoned French Fries
Battered Pub Fries tossed with Shake Dust
St. Louis Cut Pork Ribs Plate$15.49
Three Smoked Pork Ribs. Choice of Ozark BBQ Mopped or Dry-Rubbed. Served with Choice of 1 Side.
Add Ozark BBQ
Add Spicy Ozark BBQ
Hushpuppies$7.95
Fried Cornmeal Fritters with Corn, Tasso, Green Pepper & Remoulade
Add Carolina Gold
Deviled Eggs$6.95
Four Halves with Brisket Burnt Ends & Picalilli
Location

7712 SE 13th Ave

Portland OR

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
