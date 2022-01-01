Go
Toast

Reverie Brewing Company

What started as quietly thinking about relaxing at the end of the day with an IPA quickly flourished from pining over the success of other craft breweries to the reality of creating floor plans and refining beer recipes.
Reverie Brewing Company’s vision is to create and promote high-quality great tasting beer for beer lovers to enjoy. We strive to be a positive and honest partner to the community and to brew craft beers with integrity while focusing on sustainability.

57B Church Hill Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Beach Buoys$18.81
Rum Barrel Aged Imperial IPA (9.9%)
16oz 4-packs
Redwood$15.04
West Coast IPA (7.2%)
16oz 4 packs
Soak Up The Berries
Rake$13.16
Witbier with Lemon and Coriander (4%)
16oz 4-pack
Cold Brew Porter$15.04
Porter (7%)
Banana Stand
Manual Power Sour$13.16
Sour IPA (7.1%)
16oz 4 packs
Reverie Cider
Our Own Cider - 5.5%
To You! Hard Seltzer$10.34
Ginger Lime Mule Hard Seltzer (6%)
16oz/ 4-packs
See full menu

Location

57B Church Hill Rd

Newtown CT

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Evaluation Lab

Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown

No reviews yet

Patio Now Open For Dine In!

Barnwood Grill Newtown

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

MaryGold's On Main

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston