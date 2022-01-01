Go
Toast

Revery: VR Bar

Come in and enjoy!

728 Monroe Drive, Suite C • $$

Avg 4.4 (426 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Restroom
Groups
Fast Service
Catering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

728 Monroe Drive, Suite C

Atlanta GA

Sunday4:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori

No reviews yet

Currently offering online ordering through our website and Uber Eats. Orders can also be placed for takeout in store. Enjoy!

RFD Social/12

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

Skyline Park

No reviews yet

Skyline Park is bringing old-timey fun to the heart of Atlanta, Georgia. Perched high above the hustle and bustle of Ponce de Leon Avenue on the top of the magnificently restored Ponce City Market, Skyline Park is quickly becoming a premium destination for those seeking delicious food, refreshments, and good times for all ages. Come from near or far to delight in carnival amusements, and marvel at the breathtaking views of our fine city.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston