Revitalive
We are a locally-owned and operated organic, vegetarian farm-to-table scratch kitchen and smoothie bar. We serve cold-pressed juices, made-to-order smoothies, quinoa bowls, salads, soups, gluten-free desserts and snacks.
We also offer whole-food and juice cleanses and meal plans.
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
93 Main St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
93 Main St
Andover MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
BuenoMalo
Gift Cards Available Online!
Smythe & Dove Steak / Dakota Bar
A Modern American Steakhouse serving Prime Steaks and Local Seafood in a contemporary Farmhouse Setting.
DiSH
Come in and enjoy!
Pazzo - Andover
Come on in and enjoy!