Go
Toast

Revitalive

We are a locally-owned and operated organic, vegetarian farm-to-table scratch kitchen and smoothie bar. We serve cold-pressed juices, made-to-order smoothies, quinoa bowls, salads, soups, gluten-free desserts and snacks.
We also offer whole-food and juice cleanses and meal plans.

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

93 Main St • $

Avg 4.4 (77 reviews)

Popular Items

Harvest Roots Bowl (Warm) (nuts)$11.95
Gently steamed butternut squash, carrots, beets, broccoli and kale served with our house-made veggie fritters (cashews/pecans) over quinoa and topped with our sesame ginger sauce and a sprinkle of pumpkin seeds and organic dried cranberries
Maca Mocha, 16 Oz$10.00
Organic bananas, raw coconut meat, coconut water, sprouted almond milk, raw cacao, maca, hemp seeds, herbal coffee (non-caffeinated and made from organic chicory root)
Revitalive, 16 Oz$10.00
Our signature smoothie with organic bananas, blueberries, fresh coconut water, coconut meat, fresh greens, super greens, raw cacao, hemp seeds
Asian Bowl (Warm)$10.95
Gently steamed broccoli, kale, carrots, peppers, onions, purple cabbage served over brown rice and with our signature almond chili and wasabi-ginger sauces topped with a sprinkle of black sesame seeds
Falafel Salad Bowl (Served Cold) (Nuts)$11.95
Our house-made dehydrated (not fried) almond/cashew-based faux-lafel (bean-free) served with spring mix, grape tomatoes, olives, shredded carrots, house-made raw hummus (bean-free) and fresh cucumbers over quinoa with our savory sunflower seed dressing
Avocado Toast$6.99
Our toasted GF sweet potato biscuit topped with lemony avocado, our house-made vegan cilantro cream, pumpkin seeds, kale crumbles and chili flakes
Turmeric$4.00
Cold pressed turmeric, lemon, cinnamon and distilled water
Pitaya (Dragon Fruit) Bowl$10.99
Our pitaya (dragon fruit) bowls are blended fresh to order with no added sugars- just fruit and bananas. We load our bowls with your choice of organic gluten-free granola OR paleo gluten-free granola and top them with fresh berries, organic banana slices, organic coconut flakes, organic sunbutter and our local maple syrup drizzled on top.
Acai Bowl$10.75
Our acai bowls are blended fresh to order with no added sugars- just fruit and banana. We load our bowls with your choice of organic gluten-free granola OR paleo gf (contains nuts) granola and top them with fresh berries, organic banana slices, organic coconut flakes, organic sunbutter and our local maple syrup drizzled on top.
Cranberry Gingerade 12 Oz$7.50
Organic apples, cranberry, lemon, ginger
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

93 Main St

Andover MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BuenoMalo

No reviews yet

Gift Cards Available Online!

Smythe & Dove Steak / Dakota Bar

No reviews yet

A Modern American Steakhouse serving Prime Steaks and Local Seafood in a contemporary Farmhouse Setting.

DiSH

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pazzo - Andover

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston