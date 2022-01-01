Go
Revival Cafe

Delicious coffee, thoughtful food, great service.

125 Cambridgepark Drive

Popular Items

Plain Jane Sando$5.00
egg, monterey jack cheese, revival muffin
Chicken Caesar$10.25
grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, croutons! *dressing contains raw egg
Tater Tots (n)$3.50
double-coated and crispy, an alewife only favorite *fried in peanut oil
Salt-N-Pepa Sando$6.75
egg, bacon, jack+cheddar, maple mustard butter, salt+pepper biscuit
Crema Roast Turkey (df)$10.75
jicama slaw, avocado, bacon, spicy aioli*, marble rye bread *contains raw egg
Latte (12oz)$3.95
a double shot of espresso and steamed milk
The Burrizo$7.25
chorizo, egg, brown rice + quinoa, pepper jack, pickled chilis, fresno, flour tortilla
Housemade Bagel + Schmear$3.75
housemade bagels toasted with schmear (plain or specialty)
Bagelicious$6.75
egg white, broccoli situation, cheddar, spicy aioli*, housemade bagel - we recommend asiago! *contains raw egg
Here's Your BLT$11.50
four slices of bacon, romaine, slow roasted tomatoes, spicy aioli, housemade sweet potato bread
Location

125 Cambridgepark Drive

Cambridge MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
