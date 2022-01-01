Revival Cafe

Go
Delicious coffee, thoughtful food, great service.

103 Newbury St.

Popular Items

Iced Latte (16oz)$3.95
a double shot of espresso over milk and ice
Crema Roast Turkey (df)$10.75
jicama slaw, avocado, bacon, ancho aioli*, marble rye bread *contains raw egg
Here's Your BLT$11.50
four slices of bacon, romaine, slow roasted tomatoes, spicy aioli, housemade sweet potato bread
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.25
chicken, romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons *dressing contains raw egg
Bagelicious$6.75
egg white, broccoli situation, cheddar, spicy aioli*, housemade bagel - we recommend asiago! *contains raw egg
Housemade Bagel + Schmear$3.75
housemade bagels toasted with schmear (plain or specialty)
Salt-N-Pepa Sando$6.75
egg, bacon, jack+cheddar, maple mustard butter, salt+pepper biscuit
Chop It Like It's Hot$11.50
roasted turkey, romaine, broccoli situation, garlic roasted carrots, pickled red onion, garlic croutons, miso poppy vinaigrette
Classic Coffee To-Go (12oz)$2.75
a delicious, everyday cup of joe! roasted by our friends methodical in south carolina - "el rincon del sabor", santa bárbara, honduras
tasting notes: praline, apple, and citrus
*if looking for decaf, please order a decaf americano.
Iced Coffee (16oz)$3.50
now serving george howell: tarrazu, costa rica
Location

103 Newbury St.

Boston MA

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
