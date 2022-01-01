Go
Toast

Revival Food Hall

BBQ

125 South Clark St • $$

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)

Popular Items

Calamansi Crinkle$2.75
lime zest, lime sugar
Passionfruit Cream Donut$3.75
fluffy dough, passionfruit custard, chili sugar
Salty Chocolate Donut$3.00
fluffy dough, chocolate ganache, flaky salt
Latte
Double shot of espresso with micro foam steamed milk
Peanut Butter + Jam Cookie$3.00
mick klug raspberry jam, roasted peanuts
Banana Muffin$3.25
cinnamon streusel
Blueberry Butter Muffin$3.50
wild blueberries, oat crunch
Chocolate Snail$4.00
soft dough, dark chocolate, cocoa nibs, lemon glaze
Walnut Sticky Bun$4.00
soft dough, tamari caramel
Marcona Buttercrunch Donut$3.75
fluffy dough, brown butter toffee, crunchy almonds
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

125 South Clark St

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
