Revival Market

PIZZA

550 Heights Blvd • $$

Avg 4 (1399 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Salmon Soft Scramble$14.75
capers, scallions, arugula, tomato, red onion, multigrain toast
Honey Lavender Latte$5.50
espresso, local honey, lavender bitters, milk
Honey Cinnamon Latte$5.50
Sea Salt Caramel Latte$5.50
Cardamom Rose Latte$5.50
Cardamom rose water syrup, espresso, milk, rose petal dust
Quart Sangria$29.00
Nutella Latte$5.75
espresso, Nutella, chicory, milk
The New Orleans$5.50
espresso, chicory, milk
Thunderbolt$5.50
espresso, coconut oil, butter, caramel, vanilla
Fresh Fruit$4.50
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

550 Heights Blvd

Houston TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

