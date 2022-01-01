Go
Toast

Revive & Co (Milton)

Come in and enjoy!

7 pleasant street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pressed Turkey$10.95
sliced turkey, bacon, dressed baby greens, tomato, cheddar cheese & honey mustard pressed in 5 grain bread.
Deep River Orginal Chips$2.00
bacon, egg, cheese$5.95
Lean Green Smoothie
spinach, mango, pineapple, greek yogurt, apple juice, organic vanilla protein
Simply Acai Bowl$11.00
blended acai smoothie bowl topped with granola, banana, strawberry & blueberry
Everything In The Raw Toast$7.95
smashed avocado, extra virgin olive oil, everything bagel seasoning
Health Nut bowl$11.00
blended banana, organic chocolate protein,
natural peanut butter smoothie bowl topped with vegan chocolate chips, banana & honey roasted peanut butter
PB Cup Smoothie
banana, teddy's natural peanut butter, flax seeds, organic chocolate protein & almond milk
Greek Chicken Flat Bread$10.95
grilled chicken, romaine, cucumber, tomato, onion, avocado, feta cheese & greek dressing pressed in naan bread.
Sweet Strawberries Smoothie
strawberry, banana & orange juice.
See full menu

Location

7 pleasant street

milton MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cooking In with Stephanie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Madre Osteria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yellow Door Taqueria

No reviews yet

Named Boston's Best Taco, 2019 and Boston’s Best Neighborhood Take Out, 2020 by Boston Magazine.
Come in and enjoy. Look for the yellow door.

Lower Mills Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston