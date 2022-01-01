Go
Revive & Co

208 Main st

Popular Items

PB & J Smoothie
raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, teddy's natural peanut butter & almond milk.
Jalapeno infused bacon, egg, cheese$6.95
PB Cup Smoothie
banana, teddy's natural peanut butter, flax seeds, organic chocolate protein & almond milk
Health Nut bowl$12.00
blended banana, organic chocolate protein,
natural peanut butter smoothie bowl topped with vegan chocolate chips, banana & honey roasted peanut butter
Strawberry Banana bowl$12.00
blended strawberry & banana bowl topped with granola, strawberry, banana & nutella
Simply Acai Bowl$12.00
blended acai smoothie bowl topped with granola, banana, strawberry & blueberry
Acia Berry
acai, banana, strawberry, blueberry & apple juice.
Lean Green Smoothie
spinach, mango, pineapple, greek yogurt, apple juice, organic vanilla protein
Raspberry Lime Ricky Smoothie
raspberry, pineapple, mango, banana, lime juice and orange juice.
bacon, egg, cheese$6.95
Weymouth MA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
