Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar UPTOWN

Modern Mexican Street Fare Made from Scratch

TACOS

5538 N 7th St • $$

Avg 4.2 (591 reviews)

Popular Items

TT CILANTRO SHRIMP$3.50
TT POTATO TACO$3.00
ELOTE$8.00
Shaved Grilled Corn + Chipotle Aioli + Cotija Cheese + Ancho Chile Dust + Lime
TT NASHVILLE HOT TACO$3.50
TT CARNITAS TACO$3.00
TT ASADA TACO$3.50
TT CHICKEN TACO$3.50
CHICKEN TAQUITOS$12.00
Hand Crafted Chicken Taquitos + Chipotle Aioli + Avocado Crema + Pico + Lettuce + Cotija Cheese
3 TACOS - RICE + BEANS$21.00
SALSA TRIO$5.00
Roasted Tomato + Pineapple Habanero + Charred Tomatillo + House Made Chips
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5538 N 7th St

Phoenix AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
