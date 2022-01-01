Go
Revolucion

The perfect combination of a Cantina and a Tiki Bar with a little patio oasis.

1132 Prospect St • $$

Avg 4.3 (622 reviews)

Popular Items

Taco de Papas$7.95
Two tacos with roasted potatoes, poblanos, corn, queso fresco and sour cream. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.
Lardy Laddie$11.95
Bacon, queso blanco, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles with a side of fries
Fish Tacos$8.95
Two grilled tilapia tacos. Served with shredded cabbage and fruit salsa on the side. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.
Kalua Pork Tacos$8.95
Two tender, slow cooked pork tacos cooked with Hawaiian salt. Smoky & delicious. Served with fruit salsa on the side. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.
Kalua Pork Burrito$11.95
Tender, smoky pork cooked with Hawaiian salt. Avocado, cilantro lime rice, black beans, queso blanco and fruit salsa. Served with tortilla chips.
Spicy Black Bean Burger$11.95
Hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and guacamole with a side of fries
Chips & Bean Dip$4.95
Refried bean dip with jalapeños and cheese
Chicken Burrito$10.95
Grilled chicken with chipotle, onion, garlic, black beans, cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, avocado & queso blanco. Served with tortilla chips.
Shrimp Tacos$8.95
Two spicy seared shrimp tacos with garlic, lime, shredded cabbage and cilantro. Served with fruit salsa on the side. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.
Papas Burrito$10.95
Roasted potatoes, poblanos, corn, black beans, cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream & queso blanco. Served with tortilla chips.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
1132 Prospect St

Indianapolis IN

Sunday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
