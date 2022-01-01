Revolución Downtown SA

Tropical Bowl 🍍🌴Made with #pitaya, a super fruit full of antioxidants and vitamin C that boost your immune system. It is also high in fiber and prebiotics, which can promote the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut. ////

🌴🍍 Bowl Tropical 🍍🌴 Hecho con #pitaya , una súper fruta con altos niveles de antioxidantes y vitamina C que ayudan a reforzar el sistema inmunológico. También tiene un alto contenido de fibra y prebiótcos, los cuales pueden ayudar a mantener una flora intestinal sana. ///

Ingredients: Pitaya, banana, pineapple, mango, coconut h2o topped with banana, pineapple, blueberries, hemp granola, coconut flakes, and local honey

