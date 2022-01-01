Go
Revolución Downtown SA

Come in and enjoy!

300 E. Houston St.,

Popular Items

Tropical Pitaya Bowl$10.50
Tropical Bowl 🍍🌴Made with #pitaya, a super fruit full of antioxidants and vitamin C that boost your immune system. It is also high in fiber and prebiotics, which can promote the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut. ////
🌴🍍 Bowl Tropical 🍍🌴 Hecho con #pitaya , una súper fruta con altos niveles de antioxidantes y vitamina C que ayudan a reforzar el sistema inmunológico. También tiene un alto contenido de fibra y prebiótcos, los cuales pueden ayudar a mantener una flora intestinal sana. ///
Ingredients: Pitaya, banana, pineapple, mango, coconut h2o topped with banana, pineapple, blueberries, hemp granola, coconut flakes, and local honey
Latte$5.00
12oz drink. 2oz espresso and 10oz of milk.
Rev Acai Bowl$10.50
Acai, blueberry, banana, housemade cashew milk topped with: strawberry, pineapple, hemp granola, coconut flakes, chia, and hemp seeds.
Papas Rancheras w/ Cashew Crema$3.50
Vegan
PB & Jelly Acai Bowl$10.75
Acai, banana, strawberry, blueberries, peanut butter, and housemade cashew milk topped with: banana, strawberry. blueberry, and hemp granola
Mayan Mocha$5.50
Espresso and milk with cocoa, cinnamon, and a touch of cayenne.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$4.00
Carne
Revolucion Latte$5.50
Espresso and milk of your choice with local lavender-infused honey from Blanco, Texas.
Turkey Chorizo, Egg, Cheese, Avo Lime Sauce$4.00
Carne
Potato, Egg & Cheese$4.00
Location

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
