Revolution Barbeque

Dine In, Take out, curbside with the best smoked barbeque in Lafayette, IN!!!

BBQ

721 Main Street • $

Avg 4.7 (320 reviews)

Popular Items

Brisket Taco$5.00
Mac & Cheese
Cornbread$2.50
Rib Plate (1/2 Rack)$22.00
Chicken Taco$4.00
Pork Sandwich$9.00
Brisket Plate$17.75
Pulled Pork Plate$13.50
Feeds 2-3$29.00
Choice of 1lb of meat and 2 16oz sides.
Brisket is $4 extra.
Choice of corn bread, Texas toast or corn tortillas and includes our house-made bbq sauce.
Pulled Pork Taco$4.00
Location

721 Main Street

Lafayette IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
