Revolution Brewpub

Fresh beer and scratch-made food in the heart of Logan Square.

2323 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Popular Items

Corned Beef Rueben$14.00
Ale braised corned beef, special sauce, Swiss cheese, Swiss bechamel, apple slaw, served on house-made rye bread.
Hazy Pitch - 4 pack$11.00
Refreshing and easy-drinking Hazy Pale Ale with a tropical Kick. Created for the loudest fans and the biggest moments. The official craft beer of the Chicago Fire MLS. 5% ABV
The Burger$12.00
Two 3oz griddle patties, hero sauce, cheddar, griddled onion, lettuce, Mighty Vine tomato, sesame seed topped brioche bun
Hand-Cut French Fries$6.00
Applewood Smoked Wings$16.00
1 lb jumbo smoked wings, celery, carrots, chive-buttermilk dressing. Choice of sauce: buffalo, honey BBQ, Don't Be a Hero Habanero
Cheese Curds$10.00
Fist City battered cheese curds, honey hero mustard dipping sauce
House Pretzel$9.00
Beer mustard & beer-cheddar fondue
Fried Mushrooms$11.00
Beer-battered, local cremini mushrooms, wasabi ginger aioli, lime zest
Poblano Burger$15.00
Two 3oz beef patties, smoked poblano pepper, Chihuahua cheese, red pepper crema, avocado, tortilla strips
Veggie Burger$12.00
Two roasted red beet, cremini mushroom & black bean patties, baby kale, pickled red onion, Mighty Vine tomato, green goddess dressing, Sesame seed topped potato-avocado bun (vegan | add cheese $2)
Location

2323 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Bungalow by Middle Brow

hey! we like to ferment things. including twigs. and socks. but mostly foodstuffs. ... oh and then we play EBO TAYLOR everyday. sound and vision. beck hansen is fake news.

Navigator Taproom

Come in and enjoy!

Parson's Chicken and Fish

Come on in and enjoy!

The Radler

Eat, Drink & Play at this Bavarian inspired beer hall & biergarten located in the heart of Logan Square. The bar boasts 24 drafts and over 100 bottles to choose from. Haus made Pretzels, Hand Cut Fries and a selection of Haus Sausages all conjure feelings of modern Bavaria. Large picnic tables, dark oak and giant Becker Clocks transport you to the brauhauses of old. Our large picnic tables, cozy booths and intimate private dinning space make it the perfect location for groups large or small. With Stein Hoisting every Friday, Radler Schlagen daily and your favorite Bavarian brews, the spirit of Oktoberfest lives all year round at The Radler.

