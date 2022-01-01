Revolution Kitchen

Go
Made with local and organic ingredients, our all-vegetarian fare is food you can feel good about eating.

Vanilla Maple Cake$8.00
Vegan + Gluten Free.
Vietnamese Salad Rolls$11.00
Rice noodles, mango, lettuce, mint and basil served with a zesty peanut dipping sauce. Vegan + Gluten Free.
Pad Thai$19.00
Broccoli, cabbage, bean sprouts and tofu stir-fried with rice noodles in a Thai sweet and sour sauce. Garnished with peanuts,l ime and cilantro. Vegan + Gluten free.

Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine hearts, kale, shiitake croutons, nori and a ume-miso dressing. Vegan + Gluten Free.
Nachos$12.00
Guacamole wontons, cuban black beans, salsa fresca and cashew queso. Vegan.
Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos$19.00
Turmeric slaw and blue ranch crema. Served with brown jasmine rice and black beans. Vegan + Gluten Free.
Brussels$13.00
Pan seared Brussels in a miso maple sake glaze,garnished with black sesame seeds.Vegan + Gluten Free.
Laksa Noodle Pot$19.00
Broccoli, carrots, cabbage and tofu in a spicy Malaysian coconut broth with rice noodles, Thai basil, bean sprouts and lime. Vegan + Gluten Free.
Reuben$15.00
Seasoned tempeh cutlets smothered in Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and pickles with a Russian dressing. Pressed on local rye served with fries. Can substitute vegan cheese.
Coconut Cream Pie$8.00
Vegan + Gluten Free.
Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Takeout

9 Center St

Burlington VT

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
