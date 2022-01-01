Revolution Kitchen
Made with local and organic ingredients, our all-vegetarian fare is food you can feel good about eating.
9 Center St • $$
9 Center St
Burlington VT
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
