Revolution New Italian

Revolution New Italian is a concept propelled by our desire to be different. We will always push the boundary of what Italian food can be and always deliver the highest quality while doing as much as possible with our own hands. We make fresh pasta daily along with all of our sauces and just about everything else on your plate.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

361 GA-74 • $$

Avg 4.1 (379 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Artichokes$10.00
Fried artichoke hearts. Served with a spicy aioli.
Rigtoni with Brisket Ragu$28.00
Large tubular noodle tossed in our slow cooked brisket ragu. Topped with a fresh ball of burrata cheese.
Chicken Alfredo$18.00
Springer Mountain Chicken Breast. Alfredo Sauce and fettuccine are fresh made in house daily.
Bolognese w/ fettuccine$16.00
Certified Angus Beef. San Marzano Tomato Ragu. Red Wine. Fettuccine. Parmesan. Basil.
Matt's Philly Cheese Steak$10.00
It doesn't always have to look beautiful. I can tell you this, it's the real deal. Amoroso roll from Philly. Shaved ribeye steak. Sautéed onions. Cheese wiz. This is the way we do it back in Philly. "Wiz Wit"
Meatballs and Polenta$14.00
House made angus beef and pork meatballs. House marinara. Italian Polenta.
Shrimp & Lobster Fra Diavolo w/ squid ink fettuccine$36.00
Royal Red Shrimp. Grilled Maine Lobster Tail. Spicy Arrabbiata sauce. House made fresh squid ink linguine.
Buccatini alla Vodka$18.00
Fresh made bucatini pasta tossed in our vodka sauce and topped with fried chicken breast.
Seafood Alfredo w/ Lobster Tail$36.00
Royal Red Shrimp, Lobster Tail. Alfredo. Fettuccine.
Chicken Piccata w/ fettuccine$15.00
Chicken fried in butter, lemon, capers and white wine. Served over fresh fettuccine.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

361 GA-74

Peachtree City GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

