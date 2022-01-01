Revolution Taproom & Grill

Go
Full service, 44 tap gastropub, craft beer & bourbon bar under 5 Star Chef Walter Leffler. JUST ADDED: WOOD FIRED, NEAPOLITAN STYLE ARTISAN PIZZA!! Voted Best Beer Selection, Best Business Lunch & Best Happy Hour on the Seacoast 2017-2020. Private dining rooms, outdoor patio, fireplace, lounge, kids menu.

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

61 N Main St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1115 reviews)

Popular Items

IPA Battered Chicken Tenders$10.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders with Angry Honey Mustard -OR- Tossed in Authentic Thai Spiced Glaze - A BEST SELLER!
Blackened Shrimp Cobb Salad$17.00
Organic Lettuce, Crumbled Egg
Roasted Corn, Applewood Bacon
Cotija, Tomato, Choice of Dressing:
Dijon Balsamic or Spicy Ranch
VEG & GF
Revolution Frites$5.00
Crispy Hand Cut French Fries, Malt Vinegar Aioli
Truffle Frites
Cotija, Black Winter Truffle Oil, Scallions
Franklin$16.00
Crushed California Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Leaves, Reggiano, EVO, Light Pepper Flakes *VEGETARIAN*
Bunker Hill$19.00
Crushed Tomato, Grande Mozzarella, Parmesan, Sliced Meatballs, Caramelized Onion, Hot Pepper Flakes ... HAND MADE KOBE BEEF MEATBALLS, AMAZING!!!
Patrick Henry White Pie$20.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Wild Mushroom, Ricotta, Truffle Oil, Shaved Parmesan
Adams$18.00
Crushed Tomato, Cheese, Sweet Sausage
Baby Spinach, Onion, Sicilian Lemon Oil ... Next level flavors, this one is a huge hit ... delicious and pretty, too.
Hancock$19.00
Crushed Tomato, Dried Pepperoni, Basil, Parmesan Cheese, Drizzle of Raw Honey ... Not your average pepperoni pizza ... the basil & honey take this to the next level & make this our best seller!
Molly Pitcher$15.00
Crushed Tomato, Grande Mozzarella
*VEGETARIAN*
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

61 N Main St

ROCHESTER NH

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

