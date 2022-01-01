Go
Toast

Revolve Food Wine

Revolve Food & Wine is inspired by exceptional food, and great wine, and a passion for wellness. Our menu is gluten-free, grain-free, non-GMO, organic, and local whenever possible.

10024 Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders Basket$19.00
three chicken strips, with sweet potato fries and honey dijon aioli or ancho ketchup
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.00
bacon, parmesan, sherry vinegar
Bacon Wrapped Dates$12.00
nitrate-free bacon, malbec reduction
Beet Salad$9.00
roasted red and golden beets, spring mix, goat cheese, oranges, candied walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
California Chicken Sandwich$21.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onion, garlic aioli
Wild Alaskan Cod and Chips
almond battered, sweet potato fries, pepperoncini tartar
*Dairy Free
Moroccan Spiced Boneless Chicken$23.00
seasoned, seared, braised until fall apart tender
100% Grass Fed Sirloin Burger$20.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic aioli
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
masala salt, ancho ketchup
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf$27.00
garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, pan gravy
See full menu

Location

10024 Main St

Bothell WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bay Leaf Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Poquitos Bothell

No reviews yet

An extension of our flagship Seattle location, Poquitos Bothell crafts elevated Mexican dishes prepared with fresh, local ingredients.

The Bison

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Ivar's

No reviews yet

Ivar's Seafood Bar in Bothell, WA.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston