Revolve Restaurant

116 Clifton Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (172 reviews)

Bourbon BBQ Lamb Riblets$28.00
Chicken Matza Ball Soup$7.00
Kids Chicken Nuggets$9.00
Beef Cheek Gnocchi$26.00
Crispy Veal Dumplings$19.00
Smore's$16.00
Meatlovers Flat Bread$34.00
Homemade Onion Rings$11.00
Grilled Baby Chicken$28.00
18 Hour Smoked Brisket$22.00

Intimate
Groups
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

116 Clifton Ave

Lakewood NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
