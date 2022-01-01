Go
Toast

Revolving Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

520 Shepherd Dr

Avg 4.8 (103 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cooking Classes
Business Services
Contactless Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery

Location

520 Shepherd Dr

Garland TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hawaiian Bros

No reviews yet

At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.

TLC Vegan Kitchen

No reviews yet

TLC or “Tastes Like Chicken” Vegan Kitchen is Chef Troy Gardner’s newest culinary venture & commitment to creating “a better world, one vegan dish at a time." 100% craft vegan kitchen I Delivery & curbside pick-up only >> TLCVeganKitchen.com

Good Vibes Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Savory Beans

No reviews yet

Savory Beans is a delivery catering service delivering meals to your home fresh from our kitchen. Beans and rice with chicken legs, pork chops or catfish with a cornbread muffin, a slice of cake and a drink for a great price. Call or Order Online and we will deliver to your home a delicious meal!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston