The Rex Burger & Lobster
The Food Is It!
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
524 Jericho Turnpike, • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
524 Jericho Turnpike,
Mineola NY
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 7:50 pm
|Monday
|12:00 am - 7:50 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 7:50 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 7:50 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 7:50 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 7:50 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 7:50 pm
Nearby restaurants
AVO TACO
AVO TACO is a fresh, spot to relax and enjoy yummy deliciousness in a fun, fast-casual environment. Offering a tasty variety of freshly-prepared, house-made signature items, no one takes more pride in the food they serve than we do at AVO TACO.
Sweet Charlies
Hand Rolled Ice Cream with a Twist
The Chef's Corner Meal Prep, Bodyologist APPROVED
Bodyologist Approved!!
Roast Sandwich House Mineola
Come in and enjoy!