The Rex Burger & Lobster

The Food Is It!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

524 Jericho Turnpike, • $$

Avg 4.3 (3359 reviews)

Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Crispy chicken breast served w/ lettuce, tomato, and Rex sauce.
Cheeseburger$6.95
Angus beef patty w/ American cheese and ketchup
The Rex Burger$10.95
All-natural Angus beef w/ American cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, and Rex Sauce.
Chicken Tenders$8.95
Fried chicken tenders (5) served w/ BBQ or Honey Mustard
Warm Classic Lobster Roll$29.95
5oz of Fresh Maine Lobster on a toasted brioche roll w/ poured melted butter
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Crispy spicy chicken breast served w/ lettuce, ranch, and pickles
Chocolate$7.95
served with or without whipped cream
French Fries$5.95
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

524 Jericho Turnpike,

Mineola NY

Sunday12:00 am - 7:50 pm
Monday12:00 am - 7:50 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 7:50 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 7:50 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 7:50 pm
Friday12:00 am - 7:50 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 7:50 pm
