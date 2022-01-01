Rexburg restaurants you'll love

Rexburg restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Rexburg

Rexburg's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Salad
Salad
Must-try Rexburg restaurants

Taco Box image

 

Taco Box

279 N 2nd E, Rexburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#3 Red Ramen$6.99
Instant Ramen with birria, cilantro & onions
Oreo Caramel Churro$2.50
Caramel stuffed churro topped with oreo crumble
Caramel Stuffed Churro$2.25
More about Taco Box
Righteous Slice image

PIZZA

Righteous Slice

175 W. 2nd South Ste 100, Rexburg

Avg 4.5 (647 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Praise the Lard$12.00
Spicy salami, house-made sweet Italian sausage, & pancetta (Italian bacon), fresh mozzarella, pecorino Romano, crushed San Marzano tomato sauce, basil, oregano, olive oil
Cheesy Garlic Bread$5.00
Hand stretched Italian pizza dough baked with shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese, garlic, olive oil and oregano (vegetarian)
Bee Sting$11.00
Crushed red pepper, oregano, assorted spicy Italian cured meats, ricotta, & Howell’s Honey, fresh mozzarella, pecorino Romano, crushed San Marzano tomato sauce, olive oil
More about Righteous Slice
Smashed image

 

Smashed

12 W Main Street, Suite 1, Rexburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mexican Street Corn$1.00
Some call it Elote, we call it freaking amazing! We start by roasting a corn on the cob then we put a light mayonnaise spread, smother it with freshly grated parmesan cheese, then sprinkle some chili powder and garnish with green onion and a lime wedge to make this classic street food from the south of the border!
Fries$2.00
Our signature fries with a perfectly golden crisp and season with love. Pair them with our smash sauce or try our wing sauces as a dip.
Grilled Cheese$5.00
Build your own gourmet grilled cheese sandwich! Choose your bread, up to two cheeses, one meat, and load it with stuffings and sauces to make it one of a kind and just right for you!
More about Smashed
001 Pizza Pie Cafe image

PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ

001 Pizza Pie Cafe

240 N 2nd E, Rexburg

Avg 4 (187 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
REGULAR CRUST
Garlic Knots$5.99
More about 001 Pizza Pie Cafe
RRG image

 

RRG

155 W. Main St., Rexburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about RRG
More near Rexburg to explore

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet

Butte

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

