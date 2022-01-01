Rexburg restaurants you'll love
Taco Box
279 N 2nd E, Rexburg
|Popular items
|#3 Red Ramen
|$6.99
Instant Ramen with birria, cilantro & onions
|Oreo Caramel Churro
|$2.50
Caramel stuffed churro topped with oreo crumble
|Caramel Stuffed Churro
|$2.25
PIZZA
Righteous Slice
175 W. 2nd South Ste 100, Rexburg
|Popular items
|Praise the Lard
|$12.00
Spicy salami, house-made sweet Italian sausage, & pancetta (Italian bacon), fresh mozzarella, pecorino Romano, crushed San Marzano tomato sauce, basil, oregano, olive oil
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$5.00
Hand stretched Italian pizza dough baked with shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese, garlic, olive oil and oregano (vegetarian)
|Bee Sting
|$11.00
Crushed red pepper, oregano, assorted spicy Italian cured meats, ricotta, & Howell’s Honey, fresh mozzarella, pecorino Romano, crushed San Marzano tomato sauce, olive oil
Smashed
12 W Main Street, Suite 1, Rexburg
|Popular items
|Mexican Street Corn
|$1.00
Some call it Elote, we call it freaking amazing! We start by roasting a corn on the cob then we put a light mayonnaise spread, smother it with freshly grated parmesan cheese, then sprinkle some chili powder and garnish with green onion and a lime wedge to make this classic street food from the south of the border!
|Fries
|$2.00
Our signature fries with a perfectly golden crisp and season with love. Pair them with our smash sauce or try our wing sauces as a dip.
|Grilled Cheese
|$5.00
Build your own gourmet grilled cheese sandwich! Choose your bread, up to two cheeses, one meat, and load it with stuffings and sauces to make it one of a kind and just right for you!
PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ
001 Pizza Pie Cafe
240 N 2nd E, Rexburg
|Popular items
|REGULAR CRUST
|Garlic Knots
|$5.99