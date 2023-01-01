Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Rexburg

Rexburg restaurants
Rexburg restaurants that serve brisket

PIZZA

Righteous Slice

175 W. 2nd South Ste 100, Rexburg

Avg 4.5 (647 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hellfire Brisket$15.00
Tender, smoked Hellfire brisket, crispy pickles, and fresh red onions finished with Hellfire BBQ sauce.
More about Righteous Slice
The Hickory

485 N. 2nd E. #105, Rexburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Burnt Ends Pizza$9.00
Our fresh made dough, pressed thin, lathered with sweet hickory BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, brisket burnt ends, crumbled bacon, more mozzarella and a shot of sweet BBQ sauce to finish. Cooked on the brick to perfection.
Brisket Burnt Ends Salad$15.00
Crispy fresh greens topped with sauced brisket burnt ends, breaded onion straws, Hickory bacon, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, diced red bell peppers and fresh cracked pepper! Served with house-made ranch dressing
Brisket Stacker$12.00
Low and slow roased brisket burnt ends piled high and complimented with bacon, Sweiss cheese and grilled onions.
More about The Hickory

