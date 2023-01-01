Brisket in Rexburg
Rexburg restaurants that serve brisket
More about Righteous Slice
PIZZA
Righteous Slice
175 W. 2nd South Ste 100, Rexburg
|Hellfire Brisket
|$15.00
Tender, smoked Hellfire brisket, crispy pickles, and fresh red onions finished with Hellfire BBQ sauce.
More about The Hickory
The Hickory
485 N. 2nd E. #105, Rexburg
|Brisket Burnt Ends Pizza
|$9.00
Our fresh made dough, pressed thin, lathered with sweet hickory BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, brisket burnt ends, crumbled bacon, more mozzarella and a shot of sweet BBQ sauce to finish. Cooked on the brick to perfection.
|Brisket Burnt Ends Salad
|$15.00
Crispy fresh greens topped with sauced brisket burnt ends, breaded onion straws, Hickory bacon, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, diced red bell peppers and fresh cracked pepper! Served with house-made ranch dressing
|Brisket Stacker
|$12.00
Low and slow roased brisket burnt ends piled high and complimented with bacon, Sweiss cheese and grilled onions.