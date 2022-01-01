Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Rexburg
/
Rexburg
/
Cake
Rexburg restaurants that serve cake
Red Rabbit Grill - Rexburg - RRG - Rexburg
155 West Main Street, Rexburg
No reviews yet
Molten Lava Cake
$5.99
More about Red Rabbit Grill - Rexburg - RRG - Rexburg
The Hickory
485 N. 2nd E. #105, Rexburg
No reviews yet
Mud Lake Cake
$8.00
More about The Hickory
