Nachos in Rexburg
Rexburg restaurants that serve nachos
Tacobox
250 West Main Street, Rexburg
|Nachos
|$9.99
deep fried corn tortillas topped with birria, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, onions and cilantro
The Hickory
485 N. 2nd E. #105, Rexburg
|Pulled Pork Nacho Wrap
|$10.00
Chipotle/Tomato tortilla stuffed with sweet pulled pork, house made queso, onion straws, avocado lime slasa, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar cheese and crushed tortilla chips.
|Smokehouse Nachos
|$13.00
A mountain of crunchy barbeque goodness. Layers of crispy tortilla chips, brown sugar pulled pork, brisket burnt ends and Hickory's homemade cheese sauce, topped with spicy jalapenos, fresh pico de gallo, salsa verde and sour cream.