Nachos in Rexburg

Rexburg restaurants
Rexburg restaurants that serve nachos

Taco Box image

 

Tacobox

250 West Main Street, Rexburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos$9.99
deep fried corn tortillas topped with birria, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, onions and cilantro
More about Tacobox
Consumer pic

 

The Hickory

485 N. 2nd E. #105, Rexburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Nacho Wrap$10.00
Chipotle/Tomato tortilla stuffed with sweet pulled pork, house made queso, onion straws, avocado lime slasa, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar cheese and crushed tortilla chips.
Smokehouse Nachos$13.00
A mountain of crunchy barbeque goodness. Layers of crispy tortilla chips, brown sugar pulled pork, brisket burnt ends and Hickory's homemade cheese sauce, topped with spicy jalapenos, fresh pico de gallo, salsa verde and sour cream.
More about The Hickory

