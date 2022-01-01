Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Rexburg

Rexburg restaurants
Rexburg restaurants that serve tacos

Taco Box image

 

Tacobox

312 West 4th South, Rexburg

Red Taco$4.00
Fried corn tortilla with cheese, birria, onions and cilantro
#5 Rolled Tacos$7.99
3 corn tortillas with beef rolled and deep fried, topped with cheese, sour cream, onions and cilantro
#1 2 Tacos with broth$7.99
2 fried beef tacos with cheese, onions and cilantro - served with a side of broth
More about Tacobox
The Hickory

485 N. 2nd E. #105, Rexburg

Smoky Joe's Tacos$14.00
Two brisket burnt ends and two brown sugar pulled pork tacos; all piled high with Hickory house-made pico, avocado salsa, a garnish of fresh cilantro, and a side of cilantro-lime ranch dressing. Accompanied by a portion of tortilla chips and our house made nacho cheese for dipping!
More about The Hickory

