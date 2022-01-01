Tacos in Rexburg
Rexburg restaurants that serve tacos
Tacobox
312 West 4th South, Rexburg
|Red Taco
|$4.00
Fried corn tortilla with cheese, birria, onions and cilantro
|#5 Rolled Tacos
|$7.99
3 corn tortillas with beef rolled and deep fried, topped with cheese, sour cream, onions and cilantro
|#1 2 Tacos with broth
|$7.99
2 fried beef tacos with cheese, onions and cilantro - served with a side of broth
The Hickory
485 N. 2nd E. #105, Rexburg
|Smoky Joe's Tacos
|$14.00
Two brisket burnt ends and two brown sugar pulled pork tacos; all piled high with Hickory house-made pico, avocado salsa, a garnish of fresh cilantro, and a side of cilantro-lime ranch dressing. Accompanied by a portion of tortilla chips and our house made nacho cheese for dipping!