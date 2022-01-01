Go
Rex at the Royal

REX at The Royal provides guests with transformed southern fare, a full bar, daytime cafe and curated bottle-shop housed in the historical Royal Theatre, known as a staple in the rich cultural history of the City of Philadelphia for its role as a hub for Black culture and artistry, including film-making and live music, during the 20th century. REX at The Royal, now operating out of the newly-renovated theatre, maintains key tenets of the historical site including a stage for live music performances, as well as sweeping arches and other details sustained from the original design. REX at The Royal cuisine pays homage to the great early 20th-century African-American chefs who adapted traditional southern fare to Philadelphia’s urban landscape. The concept’s foundation lies in the Lowcountry cuisine of the Southeast Atlantic coast, influenced as it was by the grains and traditions of the African diaspora melded with the local agriculture and fisheries.

1524 South St

Popular Items

CHICKEN AND DUMPLINGS$29.00
grilled chicken breast, smoked chicken leg, sweet potato dumplings, hen of the woods mushrooms, caramelized onions, pepper jus
TO GO TRUCHARD SYRAH$41.00
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES$11.00
jimmy red corn meal, house pimento cheese
CAESAR SALAD$12.00
romaine, buttermilk caesar dressing, parmigiano, cornbread croutons
SKILLET BRUSSELS SPROUTS$11.00
skillet brussels sprouts, andouille sausage, pomegranate molasses, mint
BEET SALAD$11.00
artisanal lettuce mix, spinach, marinated baby beets, grilled asian pears, caputo brothers ricotta salata, cider mustard
vinaigrette, candied pecans
REX BURGER$22.00
all beef burger, crispy red onions, spicy pimento cheese, butter lettuce, smoked bacon, brioche bun
SKILLET MAC AND CHEESE$13.00
cooper sharp cheese, smoked provolone, gruyere, cavatappi, garlic breadcrumbs
BUTTERMILK BISCUITS$7.00
pepper jam, honey butter
1524 South St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
