Rex Prehistoric Patties

Paleontologists are discovering new things about dinosaurs everyday. For instance did you know birds evolved from dinos? Well much like their feathered brethren it's also been found that these ancient beasts were delicious, especially when grilled!

440 State St

Popular Items

Sm. Fries$3.50
Hand made in house.
Single Rex$9.00
Single 6oz patty cooked to medium. Comes with lettuce, diced red onion, pickle, colossal sauce, on brioche bun.
Lg. Fries$6.00
Hand made in house.
10 pc Dino Nugs$9.00
Classic dinosaur shaped nuggies deep fried to perfection.
Double Rex$13.00
Two 6oz patties cooked to medium. Comes with lettuce, diced red onion, pickle, colossal sauce, on brioche bun.
Tyrant Lizard King$16.00
Two 6oz patties cooked to medium and loaded up with all the fixin's (choice of cheese, bacon, mushroom, egg, jalapeno, lettuce, diced red onion, pickle, colossal sauce) on brioche bun.
6pc Dino Nugs$7.00
6 pieces of our delicious dino nugs with a small fry.
Veggiesaurus Lex$9.00
4oz Impossible patty. Comes with lettuce, diced red onion, pickle, colossal sauce, on brioche bun.

Location

Salem OR

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
