Go
Toast

Rex's Seafood and Market

Seafood Market & Restaurant

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

6713 W. Northwest Highway • $$

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)

Popular Items

Scottish Salmon$28.00
Mac N Cheese$4.00
Seasonal House Salad$8.00
Tuna Nachos$14.00
Shrimp Cocktail$14.00
Fish N Chips$19.00
Chilean Seabass$32.00
Tuna TarTare$16.00
Redfish$27.00
Chicken Tenders w\\ Fries$8.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

6713 W. Northwest Highway

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge

No reviews yet

Start October 1st 2021
We will be closed for Lunch
Monday~ Sunday
4:00pm~10:00pm

Wok Star Chinese

No reviews yet

Be a STAR and WOK this way!

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tricky Fish

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston