Go
Toast

Rey Bagel Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

BAGELS • SALADS

101 NJ-73 • $

Avg 4.8 (694 reviews)

Popular Items

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$3.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

101 NJ-73

Marlton NJ

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Marlton Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

NeNe's Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Moore Bagels

No reviews yet

We Want Moore Bagels!

honeygrow

No reviews yet

honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston