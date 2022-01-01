Go
Rey del Pollo

¡Prueba el pollo asado más rico de Houston Texas y acaba con el hambre!🤤🍗🔥 💯 Pídelo por delivery o para recoger en tu Rey del Pollo más cercano.

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

6106 Telephone Rd • $

Avg 4.1 (202 reviews)

Popular Items

Plato Mixto
Beef Fajitas, Chicken Fajitas, Beef Short Ribs & Sausage. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.
Tostada de Carne Asada$12.99
Carne Asada, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and tomato. With a jalapeno on the side.
16 Piece Chicken$37.99
8 Sides & 20 Corn Tortillas
8 Piece Chicken$20.99
4 Sides & 10 Corn Tortillas
4 Piece Chicken$11.99
2 Sides & 5 Corn Tortillas
Chicken Flautas (4)$11.99
Your choice of meat served with rice, refried beans, tomato, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno on the side.
Nachos Carne Asada$12.99
Carne asada, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno.
Plato de Carne Asada
Carne Asada. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.
Pollo Rey Burger$13.99
Served with ham, American & swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. With a side of fries & a jalapeno.
Red Enchiladas$12.99
Includes rice and beans, served with sour cream & pico de gallo.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

6106 Telephone Rd

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
