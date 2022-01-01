Go
Rey del Pollo

¡Prueba el pollo asado más rico de Houston Texas y acaba con el hambre!🤤🍗🔥 💯 Pídelo por delivery o para recoger en tu Rey del Pollo más cercano.

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

13419 Woodforest Blvd • $

Avg 4.5 (314 reviews)

Popular Items

Quesadilla Rey$10.99
Your choice of meat, with cheese, sour cream, and lettuce. With a jalapeno, pico de gallo, and guacamole on the side.
4 Piece Chicken$11.99
2 Sides & 5 Corn Tortillas
Tortillas (Maiz)$1.00
Chips & Salsa
Jalapeno
Vinagre o Toreados
8 Piece Chicken$20.99
4 Sides & 10 Corn Tortillas
Nachos Carne Asada$12.99
Carne asada, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno.
Hamburguesa Rey$13.99
Ham, cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and mayo. With a side of fries & a jalapeno.
16 Piece Chicken$37.99
8 Sides & 20 Corn Tortillas
Plato Mixto
Beef Fajitas, Chicken Fajitas, Beef Short Ribs & Sausage. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

13419 Woodforest Blvd

Houston TX

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
