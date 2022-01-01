Rey del Pollo
¡Prueba el pollo asado más rico de Houston Texas y acaba con el hambre!🤤🍗🔥 💯 Pídelo por delivery o para recoger en tu Rey del Pollo más cercano.
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS
13419 Woodforest Blvd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
13419 Woodforest Blvd
Houston TX
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bonfire Wings - Northshore
Genuine Creole, Uniquely Cajun!
Tortillerias La Reyna #2
Come in and enjoy!
01 - Dan's Seafood & Wings (Uvalde)
EAT AT DAN'S DRINK AT DAN'S
TAQUERIA LOS REYES
Made with Tradition!