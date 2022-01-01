REYLA
Engaging vibes & unique experiences, a modern Middle Eastern cuisine, with emphasis on sharing plates with fresh & local ingredients. Winner of Best New Restaurant in NJ by New Jersey Monthly.
Located within REYLA is a local community cafe and market focusing on the quality and flavor of unique items and local vendors. The market provides fresh produce, meat, dairy, prepared meals, even booze, and have it delivered directly to your front door.
603 Mattison Ave • $$
603 Mattison Ave
Asbury Park NJ
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
