REYLA

Engaging vibes & unique experiences, a modern Middle Eastern cuisine, with emphasis on sharing plates with fresh & local ingredients. Winner of Best New Restaurant in NJ by New Jersey Monthly.
Located within REYLA is a local community cafe and market focusing on the quality and flavor of unique items and local vendors. The market provides fresh produce, meat, dairy, prepared meals, even booze, and have it delivered directly to your front door.

603 Mattison Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (366 reviews)

Popular Items

Salata (GF)$16.00
kale, black cherry lime vinaigrette, cioppolini, halloumi, cauliflower croutons
Artichoke (DF, GF, V)$16.00
grilled artichoke heart, white asparagus, pomegranate, gremolata
Hummus (V, DF, GF)$10.00
charred lemon, tahini, herbs, arbequina
Chicken$22.00
coucous dumplings, guanciale, tarragon, sorrel, cream
Shawarma Wrap (DF)$20.00
arugula, cucumber, onion, tomato, hummus, charif, pickled cabbage
Steak (GF)$26.00
skirt, black garlic dukkah, calabrian chile labne, grapefruit
SIDE FRIES$4.00
Turkish Hummus (GF)$12.00
roasted tomato, cinnamon, tarragon, butter
Lamb Burger$18.00
tzatziki, pickled cabbage
Green Falafel (4) (V, DF, GF)$15.00
spicy baba ghanoush, tangy muhammara
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

603 Mattison Ave

Asbury Park NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
