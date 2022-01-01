Reynoldsburg restaurants you'll love

Reynoldsburg restaurants
Toast
  • Reynoldsburg

Reynoldsburg's top cuisines

Pizza

Breakfast & Brunch
Food Trucks
Must-try Reynoldsburg restaurants

Loving Hut LLC image

 

Loving Hut LLC

6569 East Livingston Ave, Reynoldsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fettuccini Alfredo$11.00
Cashew sunflower cream sauce, baby spinach, topped with vegan parmesan and herbed extra virgin olive oil.
Potato and Kale
Creamy potato soup with three types of potatoes, carrot, celery, onion, and kale.
Spring Rolls$4.00
Vegetable rolls filled with cabbage, carrot, celery, mushroom, onion, garlic, clear noodle with a side of sweet & sour sauce.
OX-B's image

 

OX-B's

14950 E Broad St, Reynoldsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken & Waffle Fries$9.50
Waffle Fries drizzled with Cheddar Cheese Sauce. Boneless Wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Add any of our sides and they go right on top!
White Cheddar Mac$3.00
Cornbread$0.50
Tee Jaye's #10 image

 

Tee Jaye's #10

2435 Brice Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cornmeal Pancakes$6.75
Creamed Chipped Beef$7.15
Barnyard Buster$6.95
Sexton's Pizza image

 

Sexton's Pizza

8005 East broad st, Reynoldsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
16" Kevin Bacon Pizza$23.00
Candied bacon and pepperoni.
Large House Salad$9.99
Cheese, pepperoni, banana peppers, tomato and side of Italian dressing.
Italian$9.99
Homemade Hoagie Roll, Smoked Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Grande Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Banana Peppers, Tomato, Served w/ Creamy Italian Dressing.
Vick's Pizzeria image

 

Vick's Pizzeria

7345 E. MAIN STREET, Reynoldsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
10”$9.95
Carry Out Side Salad$5.50
14”$17.00
Restaurant banner

 

Pizzeria New York - Reynoldsburg

7950 E Broad St, Reynoldsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Knots (5)$4.29
Garnished with garlic butter and parmesan cheese served with a side of Marinara
Pepperoni Pinwheels (4)$10.99
Garnished with garlic butter and parmesan cheese served with a side of Marinara
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$5.99
Served with homemade marinara sauce
