Reynoldsburg restaurants you'll love

Loving Hut LLC
6569 East Livingston Ave, Reynoldsburg
|Popular items
|Fettuccini Alfredo
|$11.00
Cashew sunflower cream sauce, baby spinach, topped with vegan parmesan and herbed extra virgin olive oil.
|Potato and Kale
Creamy potato soup with three types of potatoes, carrot, celery, onion, and kale.
|Spring Rolls
|$4.00
Vegetable rolls filled with cabbage, carrot, celery, mushroom, onion, garlic, clear noodle with a side of sweet & sour sauce.
OX-B's
14950 E Broad St, Reynoldsburg
|Popular items
|Chicken & Waffle Fries
|$9.50
Waffle Fries drizzled with Cheddar Cheese Sauce. Boneless Wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Add any of our sides and they go right on top!
|White Cheddar Mac
|$3.00
|Cornbread
|$0.50
Tee Jaye's #10
2435 Brice Rd, Columbus
|Popular items
|Cornmeal Pancakes
|$6.75
|Creamed Chipped Beef
|$7.15
|Barnyard Buster
|$6.95
Sexton's Pizza
8005 East broad st, Reynoldsburg
|Popular items
|16" Kevin Bacon Pizza
|$23.00
Candied bacon and pepperoni.
|Large House Salad
|$9.99
Cheese, pepperoni, banana peppers, tomato and side of Italian dressing.
|Italian
|$9.99
Homemade Hoagie Roll, Smoked Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Grande Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Banana Peppers, Tomato, Served w/ Creamy Italian Dressing.
Vick's Pizzeria
7345 E. MAIN STREET, Reynoldsburg
|Popular items
|10”
|$9.95
|Carry Out Side Salad
|$5.50
|14”
|$17.00
Pizzeria New York - Reynoldsburg
7950 E Broad St, Reynoldsburg
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots (5)
|$4.29
Garnished with garlic butter and parmesan cheese served with a side of Marinara
|Pepperoni Pinwheels (4)
|$10.99
Garnished with garlic butter and parmesan cheese served with a side of Marinara
|Mozzarella Sticks (6)
|$5.99
Served with homemade marinara sauce