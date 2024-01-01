Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Reynoldsburg

Reynoldsburg restaurants
Reynoldsburg restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Item pic

 

OX-B's - Pataskala / Reynoldsburg

14950 E Broad St, Reynoldsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$12.50
Char-Grilled Chicken over Crisp Chopped Romaine Lettuce with Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and House Caesar Dressing! Excellent!
Grilled Chicken House Salad$12.50
Char-Grilled Chicken over Mixed Greens, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, Shredded Parmesan Cheese & House Croutons. with your choice of Wing Flavor & Dressing! Really Good!
More about OX-B's - Pataskala / Reynoldsburg
Item pic

 

Gyro City Grill Reynoldsburg - 6850 East Main Street

6850 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.95
More about Gyro City Grill Reynoldsburg - 6850 East Main Street

