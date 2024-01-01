Grilled chicken salad in Reynoldsburg
OX-B's - Pataskala / Reynoldsburg
14950 E Broad St, Reynoldsburg
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.50
Char-Grilled Chicken over Crisp Chopped Romaine Lettuce with Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and House Caesar Dressing! Excellent!
|Grilled Chicken House Salad
|$12.50
Char-Grilled Chicken over Mixed Greens, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, Shredded Parmesan Cheese & House Croutons. with your choice of Wing Flavor & Dressing! Really Good!