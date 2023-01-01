Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Reynoldsburg

Reynoldsburg restaurants that serve waffles

Banner pic

 

Munchies Comfort Food & Drinks - 2045 Brice Rd

2045 Brice Rd, Reynoldsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Belgian Waffle$6.99
Two Scoops of ice cream, your choice of vanilla, strawberry or chocolate topped with chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a Maraschino cherry and wafer
More about Munchies Comfort Food & Drinks - 2045 Brice Rd
Item pic

 

OX-B's - Pataskala / Reynoldsburg

14950 E Broad St, Reynoldsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Cheese Waffle Fries$10.00
Our World Famous Waffle Fries topped with our Homemade Chili, Shredded Cheddar Cheese and Green Onion!
Add any of our sides or chicken to make it your own!
Cheesy Waffle Fries$4.50
Our Seasoned Waffle Fries loaded with Cheese Sauce and Green Onion hit the spot!
Waffle Fries$3.50
Our Signature Waffle Fries Tossed in our House Seasoning! Amazing!!!
More about OX-B's - Pataskala / Reynoldsburg

