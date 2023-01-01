Waffles in Reynoldsburg
Reynoldsburg restaurants that serve waffles
More about Munchies Comfort Food & Drinks - 2045 Brice Rd
Munchies Comfort Food & Drinks - 2045 Brice Rd
2045 Brice Rd, Reynoldsburg
|Belgian Waffle
|$6.99
Two Scoops of ice cream, your choice of vanilla, strawberry or chocolate topped with chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a Maraschino cherry and wafer
More about OX-B's - Pataskala / Reynoldsburg
OX-B's - Pataskala / Reynoldsburg
14950 E Broad St, Reynoldsburg
|Chili Cheese Waffle Fries
|$10.00
Our World Famous Waffle Fries topped with our Homemade Chili, Shredded Cheddar Cheese and Green Onion!
Add any of our sides or chicken to make it your own!
|Cheesy Waffle Fries
|$4.50
Our Seasoned Waffle Fries loaded with Cheese Sauce and Green Onion hit the spot!
|Waffle Fries
|$3.50
Our Signature Waffle Fries Tossed in our House Seasoning! Amazing!!!