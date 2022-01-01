Go
Rezervoir Lounge

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1418 Plainfield NE • $$

Avg 4.5 (1035 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Cheesy Breadsticks$6.00
Mozzarella, garlic butter, and Italian seasoning.
10" Cheese$9.00
Start with crust, cheese and sauce, and go from there!
The Classic$14.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion on a Kaiser roll.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan, tomato, croutons, applewood smoked bacon, and Caesar dressing.
Henhouse$14.00
A guest favorite! Hand battered chicken tenderloins, deep fried and sprinkled with Rez seasoning. Served with atop a bowl of fries with your choice of dipping sauce.
Creole Fettucine$14.00
Fettuccini pasta tossed in our house made cajun alfredo sauce, with diced tomato. Served with garlic toast. Add blackened chicken or shrimp for an excellent burst of cajun heat!
Blue Bayou$15.50
Bleu cheese, applewood smoked bacon, haystack onions, chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato on a Kaiser roll.
Chorizo Dip$14.00
Spicy chorizo queso dip with caramelized onions. Served with tortilla chips.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1418 Plainfield NE

Grand Rapids MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
