Chinese
Asian Fusion
RedFarm
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
2170 Broadway
New York, NY 10024
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
2170 Broadway, New York NY 10024
Nearby restaurants
1. Tenzan
Come in and enjoy!
Sushi Nonaka
Sushi Nonaka serves traditional Japanese Edomae style Omakase with high quality and fresh fish arriving daily from Toyosu (Tsukiji) market in Japan .
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.
Sapphire, Cuisines of India
Come in and enjoy!!