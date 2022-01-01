Go
Chinese
Asian Fusion

RedFarm

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

2170 Broadway

New York, NY 10024

Popular Items

Pacman Shrimp Dumplings$18.95
Signature Dish, an assortment of shrimp based dumplings
Pan-Fried Pork Buns$16.00
Vegetable & Peanut Dumplings$15.50
BBQ'd Beef Fried Rice$31.95
RedFarm Pastrami Egg Roll$14.00
Signature Dish
Vegetable Fried Rice$21.50
Wok-Fried String Beans & Brussel Sprouts$21.95
Three Chili Chicken$32.00
Signature Dish, Combination of fresh and dried chilis wok stir fried
Spicy Crispy Beef$19.75
Signature Dish
Steamed Short Grain White Rice$4.50
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Restaurant info

Location

2170 Broadway, New York NY 10024

