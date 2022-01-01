Reluctant Fisherman Bar & Restaurant

Go
Service up the best food and drinks in town. Located in the heart of beautiful Cordova, Alaska on the shore of the Cordova Boat Harbor, overlooking Orca Inlet, the surrounding mountains and the fleet that brings you Wild Copper River Salmon. Come in and enjoy!

407 Railroad Ave

RF Burger$22.00
Half pound burger with homemade mustard sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and grilled onions. Served with your choice of fries.
Ahi Tuna Poke$19.00
Ahi tuna marinated with sesame oil and soy sauce. Served with seaweed salad & tortilla chips.
Shrimp Rice Bowl$22.00
Tempura shrimp tossed with our homemade sweet and spicy firecracker sauce. Served over jasmine rice and steamed vegetables.
Fries - Basket$10.00
Wings Your Way$17.00
Crispy wings made your way: spicy buffalo, firecracker, sweet & spicy chili sauce, or cajun dry rub seasoning. Served with bleu cheese and celery.
Clam Chowder$6.00
Creamy chowder with clams, bacon, onions, celery, and potatoes.
California Roll$19.00
Kids Fish and Chips$13.00
Ribeye Steak$38.00
Twelve-ounce ribeye steak with garlic mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables.
Location

Cordova AK

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
