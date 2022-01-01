RFO Sullivans

Forge Baking Company

No reviews yet

Forge Baking Co. opened its doors on November 2014 after months of steady preparation. Owners Jennifer Park and Tucker Lewis, the minds behind Somerville staples Diesel in Davis and Bloc in Union Square, envisioned a bakery that produced high quality pastries and breads made with locally sourced, organic ingredients whenever possible. Today, Forge produces excellent breads, a variety of sweet and savory pastries, and other assorted treats. We’re open daily from 7 am to 8 pm at 626 Somerville Ave, Somerville, MA.

