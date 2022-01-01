Go
Rhein Haus & Wally's

A Bavarian-inspired restaurant with house made sausages, pretzels, and other authentic eats and 24 German and local drafts.
Rhein Haus is a two-story, 14,000 square-foot Bavarian-inspired restaurant with house made sausages, pretzels, and other authentic eats, 24 German and local drafts, Bavarian-inspired cocktail list, and four indoor bocce courts. Please visit our webpage at www.rheinhausdenver.com for additional details and reservation info!

1415 Market St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Denver Brat$15.00
house-made bratwurst, sautéed onions and bell peppers, diced jalapeños, queso blanco
House Made Pretzel$5.00
Choice of obatzda / cheddar fondue / spicy honey mustard / horseradish cream cheese
Giant Pretzel$16.00
served with obatzda, honey mustard, cheddar fondue, and horseradish cream cheese (veg)
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$10.00
White cheddar cheese / tempura batter / jalapeno ranch
Munich$15.00
house-made habanero cheddarwurst, cheddar cheese, crispy sweet onions
Pork Schnitzel$21.00
pork cutlet, pretzel breading, lemon, caper, parsley, & shallot butter sauce, granny smith apple slaw, charred lemon
The Classic$15.00
house-made bratwurst, sauerkraut, diced raw onion, spicy marinated peppers
Rhein Brat$15.00
applewood smoked bacon wrapped house-made bratwurst, caramelized onions, dijon mayo, cabbage-apple slaw
Currywurst & Frites$10.00
sliced bratwurst, fries, curry ketchup (GF)
Denver CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
