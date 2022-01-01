Rhein Haus & Wally's
A Bavarian-inspired restaurant with house made sausages, pretzels, and other authentic eats and 24 German and local drafts.
Rhein Haus is a two-story, 14,000 square-foot Bavarian-inspired restaurant with house made sausages, pretzels, and other authentic eats, 24 German and local drafts, Bavarian-inspired cocktail list, and four indoor bocce courts. Please visit our webpage at www.rheinhausdenver.com for additional details and reservation info!
1415 Market St
Popular Items
Location
1415 Market St
Denver CO
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Wild
Come in and enjoy!
Bubu
Bubu
Jovanina's Broken Italian
WOOD-FIRED MODERN ITALIAN
IN THE HEART OF LODO
Milepost Zero Bar
The Milepost Zero bar is your home base for crafted cocktails, beer and wine featuring curated selections and local picks.