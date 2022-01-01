Rhein Haus & Wally's

A Bavarian-inspired restaurant with house made sausages, pretzels, and other authentic eats and 24 German and local drafts.

Rhein Haus is a two-story, 14,000 square-foot Bavarian-inspired restaurant with house made sausages, pretzels, and other authentic eats, 24 German and local drafts, Bavarian-inspired cocktail list, and four indoor bocce courts. Please visit our webpage at www.rheinhausdenver.com for additional details and reservation info!



1415 Market St