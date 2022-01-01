Rhein Haus Seattle

Go
Rhein Haus take out and delivery are available every day from 4:00pm - 8:00pm. Don't forget your pretzel and a beer to go (available in bottles and cans, drafts are available in 19oz cans or 64oz growlers)

FRENCH FRIES

912 12th Ave • $$

Avg 3.9 (1500 reviews)

Popular Items

Rhein Haus Double Cheeseburger$17.00
Two 1/4 pound beef smash patties with American cheese and caramelized onions on a house-made sesame bun.
Wurst und Bun$16.00
Your choice of house made wurst with sauerkraut, diced raw onion, and/or spicy marinated peppers. Served on a house-made pretzel bun with a pickle & fries or house salad.
Pork Schnitzel$22.00
Pork cutlet with pretzel breading, lemon, caper, parsley, & shallot butter sauce, granny smith apple slaw and lemon.
House Baked Pretzel$7.00
Served with choice of one house-made sauce. (V)
Käsespätle$8.00
crispy spätzle / cream / grana padano / crispy onions
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$8.00
roasted brussels sprouts, almond & preserved lemon brown butter, chili breadcrumbs. (V)
Wurst Platte$16.00
Choice of house-made sausage with mashed potatoes, and sauerkraut. (GF)
Berliners$8.00
German "donut holes" dusted with powdered sugar with raspberry sauce.
Just Weiner$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Corkage Fee
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

912 12th Ave

Seattle WA

Sunday2:00 pm - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 7:30 pm
